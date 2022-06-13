Why create an issue when BJP has taken action against leaders: Nitish on Prophet remark row

Condemning the June 10 violence in parts of the country over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by BJP members, who were later suspended by the party, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday wondered why was an issue being created over the matter, given the fact that the saffron camp has already taken action against the two leaders.

Expressing displeasure over the attack on his cabinet colleague Nitin Nabin by miscreants in neighbouring Jharkhand amid the protests, Kumar on Monday asserted that “the responsibility of maintaining peace and communal harmony rests with the state government”.

He was responding to queries over BJP’s allegations that the attack was a “premeditated one”.

“Immediately after the attack on my young cabinet colleague, I instructed the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) to enquire about the whole incident. They are still in touch with senior officials of the Jharkhand government and taking updates pertaining to the case,” said Kumar after winding up his public interaction programme ‘Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri’.

BJP leader and Bihar road construction minister Nitin Nabin had a narrow escape on June 10 in Jharkhand capital as his vehicle came under attack near Hanuman temple on Ranchi’s Main Road while he was returning from a family function.

Nabin’s SUV was vandalized during protests over the remarks made by suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

“The responsibility of maintaining peace and communal harmony rests with the state government. The police had no control over the mob (in Jharkhand),” the supremo of the JD(U), which is an ally of the BJP in the state’s ruling coalition, stated.

Talking about the violent agitation, Kumar said, “The party has already taken action against them, why is the issue being used as a tool to create chaos in the society? There are certain people who believe in creating communal disharmony in the society…they wait for such moments.” The CM maintained that officials concerned, on his instructions, had taken appropriate steps in his state to ensure the “situation does not get out of control”.