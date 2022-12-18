scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher shortage and improve education system

The online administration provides free online classes to students of class 9-12

Bihar, Bihar news, West Champaran, bihar government schools, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe Bihar government had asked all schools to switch to online mode during the Covid lockdown. But after the lockdown was lifted, it was not mandatory for them to continue online classes.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In an effort to prioritise education and address shortage of teachers in government schools, the local administration in Bihar’s West Champaran district has been providing free online classes for the past two years to students of class 9 and 10.

The e-learning facility, launched during the Covid pandemic in 2020, has been extended to class 11 and class 12 students from Tuesday. Underprivileged students living in residential schools of the district will also be able to attend these classes.

The Bihar government had asked all schools to switch to online mode during the Covid lockdown. But after the lockdown was lifted, it was not mandatory for them to continue online classes.

Over the last few years, several government schools in West Champaran have been facing a paucity of teachers after they were upgraded to higher secondary schools. The local administration sees online teaching as an innovative way to address this shortage and improve the quality of education by providing students supplementary learning resources such as notes, crash courses and test series through the virtual mode.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

With a special focus on students belonging to the scheduled caste and the scheduled tribe, LED screens have been installed at all the eight SC/ST hostels in the district.

Five classes each day, held on different subjects, are streamed live on Facebook and YouTube from a studio in Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran. The administration has roped in about 50 teachers from reputed schools to help prepare and deliver content for the classes.

Suraj Kumar, a class 10 student at North Bihar Sugar Mill High School, located in Bagaha block of West Champaran, said: “For a student like me who cannot afford private tuition, online classes are very helpful. All doubts are cleared during the class itself. Weekly tests and, at times, daily tests are of great help.”

Advertisement

Suraj had been struggling with studies as his school does not have enough teachers. “Earlier, students were not interested in the recorded modules, but now nobody wants to miss the live online classes.”

Shikha Shukla, a class 10 student at Project Girls High School, Pathkhauli, said that she used to find classes at school boring but the live sessions on Facebook had changed her perspective. “My friend and I find the online classes very innovative,” she said.

Describing the online model, Subhash Narayan Singh, a technical assistant who also teaches Physics, said: “We take four to five classes (each lasting 40-60 minutes) daily except on Sundays. While one teacher faces the camera and explains the concepts on the whiteboard, another teacher assists her in the background.”

Advertisement

Kundan Kumar, the district magistrate of West Champaran, told The Indian Express: “With excellent attendance, the online teaching model has had a very good response from students and teachers.”

“It has also helped improve the quality of education as anyone can access these classes,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:37:24 am
Next Story

PFI raids: ATS gets 30-day extention to file chargesheet against 5 booked

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close