Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

The road snaking through Terasiya Tola has not been repaired in over two decades. Even a momentary squall fills its crater-like potholes with water. Yet, residents of the Yadav-dominated village in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s constituency Raghopur have few complaints against their representative. With the RJD forming a government with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), they expect good times to finally arrive and hope the new dispensation lasts.

“Forget the village. If we talk about the region, the amount of work that Ram Vilas Paswan and Nitish Kumar did for the people, Lalu Prasad did not. But he gave us dignity and influence. No one who approached him during his reign for any work returned empty-handed,” says Lalit Kumar, a small-time businessman from the Yadav community.

Also Read | Tejashwi meets Sonia, says Bihar has shown the way by ousting BJP

Kumar says he has great respect for Nitish and is not disappointed that he took the Chief Minister’s post despite the JD(U) holding fewer seats than the RJD. “Tejashwi is right when he says Nitish is an able and experienced CM. When this alliance was first made in 2015 and won the polls comprehensively, we were very excited. But then, the BJP played its game. The alliance broke up because he was threatened he would be jailed like Lalu by implicating him in some case.”

Kumar’s neighbour Rajeev Rai, a sugar trader from the same community, believes the alliance has a good chance of defeating the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. “Which party has the highest number of voters with it in Bihar? It is the RJD. It only needs that one extra spoon of curd to take over the entire bowl of milk. If they can manage that, they will topple any opposition in the state,” he says.

Both credit Nitish for building roads and strengthening law and order in the state, but accuse him of turning the state into a bureaucratic raj. “There is no sunwai (redressing complaints). Now, with the RJD in the mix, we are confident that the bureaucracy will become softer. During Lalu’s reign, if you used some influence, your work would get done. Now, nothing gets done without paying bribes,” says Rai.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Other villagers hope the new government will now do something for Terasiya. “We believe some development will happen now. We have been ignored for 20 years. In the last (JDU-RJD) alliance, the moment things started happening, the government fell. This should endure,” says banana farmer Dev Anand Rai, who is also from the Yadav community.