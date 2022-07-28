Village heads to be held responsible for child marriages in Bihar

July 28, 2022 10:25:57 pm
The Bihar government on Thursday issued a directive saying that if child marriage is reported from a village, the ‘mukhiya’ (village head) concerned will be held responsible for the illegal act.
The government will also initiate proceedings for the removal of the ‘mukhiya’ and ward members of the panchayat concerned, said the directive issued by the panchayati raj department.
“If child marriage is reported from a particular locality, the concerned mukhiya, elected by the village-level constitutional body of local self-government, will be held responsible for such illegal marriage,” the directive read.
The department asked all district collectors to ensure strict enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Normally, mukhiyas issue marriage certificates in villages. Therefore, it becomes their responsibility to check child marriages in their areas,” Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary told PTI.
If child marriage is taking place in an area, it is the duty of the mukhiya concerned to immediately inform the police for appropriate action, he said.
“Strict implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and anti-dowry law are the top priority of our government,” Choudhary said.
The district authorities were also asked to brief ‘mukhiyas’ about their role in curbing child marriages.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
NCB arrests 4 ‘drug traffickers’ in Thane
Haryana Cong to hold one-day Chintan Shivir on Aug 1, Vivek Bansal’s name missing from invitee list
Koffee with Karan Season 7: Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
NIA probing Phulwari Sharif ‘terror module’ case raids 10 premises in Bihar
Ludhiana: Cong leader-cum-former chairman, 5 other LIT officials booked for graft in sale of plots
Are frequent naps linked to increased blood pressure, stroke risk?
Jhulan Goswami named Bengal women’s team’s player-mentor
Govt giving drugs and liquor to youth instead of jobs: Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, App Store in India
Tripura: Amitabh Ranjan replaces VS Yadav as state police chief
Religious ceremony held again at Anantnag Sun Temple ruins
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav key Lalu aide to fall