Vikramshila Bridge partially collapses into Ganga in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, traffic suspended

A portion of the Vikramshila Bridge over the Ganga, connecting Bhagalpur and Mavgachhia, and Seemanchal and the Kosi belt in Bihar, caved in Sunday night, prompting authorities to divert traffic on both sides. No casualty has been reported.
Vikramshila Bridge has been a lifeline between Bhagalpur, Banka and Jharkhand on one side, and Navhachhia, Katihar, Purnea, Saharsa and Madhepura on the other. The bridge was opened in 2001 during Rabri Devi’s tenure.
Nawal Kishore Choudhary, District Magistrate, Bhagalpur, confirmed that the collapse took place in two stages, beginning with structural failures at bridge number 133 around 11.55 p.m, followed by a total span collapse at 1.07 am that split the 4.7-kilometre-long bridge into two.
“No untoward incident was reported as an alert had been sounded. We have diverted Bhagalpur traffic towards Munger while traffic on the other side has been diverted towards Khagaria,” said Choudhary.
He said Bhagalpur SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav and Navgachhiya SP Rajesh Kumar arrived at the scene shortly after the collapse to coordinate a massive traffic diversion.
Officials said the state headquarters have been formally notified, and a high-level technical team is expected to arrive soon to conduct a thorough investigation and suggest repair measures. A safety check of all bridge pillars and spans is likely to be conducted.
In March this year, reports of damage to parts of the Vikramshila Bridge prompted the district administration in Bhagalpur to allay concerns about its structural safety.
Story continues below this ad
The National Highway (NH) wing of the Bihar Road Construction Department (RCD) and the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) are responsible for the repair and maintenance of the Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur.
The collapse has ignited a fierce debate over infrastructure negligence and the lack of proactive maintenance. As the investigation begins, the collapse stands as a grim reminder of the partial or total collapse of over one-and-a-half dozen bridges over the last two years.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
... Read More