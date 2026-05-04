Vikramshila Bridge partially collapses into Ganga in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, traffic suspended

Vikramshila Bridge has been a lifeline between Bhagalpur, Banka and Jharkhand on one side, and Navhachhia, Katihar, Purnea, Saharsa and Madhepura on the other. Special arrangement

A portion of the Vikramshila Bridge over the Ganga, connecting Bhagalpur and Mavgachhia, and Seemanchal and the Kosi belt in Bihar, caved in Sunday night, prompting authorities to divert traffic on both sides. No casualty has been reported.

Vikramshila Bridge has been a lifeline between Bhagalpur, Banka and Jharkhand on one side, and Navhachhia, Katihar, Purnea, Saharsa and Madhepura on the other. The bridge was opened in 2001 during Rabri Devi’s tenure.

Nawal Kishore Choudhary, District Magistrate, Bhagalpur, confirmed that the collapse took place in two stages, beginning with structural failures at bridge number 133 around 11.55 p.m, followed by a total span collapse at 1.07 am that split the 4.7-kilometre-long bridge into two.