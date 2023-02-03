scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Video showing IAS officer in Bihar using abusive words for deputy collectors goes viral

Director General K K Pathak has expressed regrets about the episode, a press release from Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development said.

A screengrab of the incident (Source: Twitter/ANI)
A viral video showing senior IAS officer and Director General of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) K K Pathak using derogatory words for deputy collectors at a meeting has put him in the dock with the Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) and Opposition demanding action against him. Pathak is also the additional chief secretary of the Bihar prohibition and excise department.

The video is of a nearly three-month-old meeting of the registration department. In the clip, Pathak is purportedly heard speaking to deputy collectors on ways of behaving themselves. “People here do not behave properly. People in Chennai always take to the left? Have you seen people taking to the left? People here use red light in their vehicles to travel on Bailey Road and blow horns. This is the condition of deputy collectors here. Let some people write a complaint. Hell with deputy collectors,” he says, also using abusive words. The IAS officer is seen walking out of the meeting hall after saying this. The cause of Pathak’s outburst and the full context in which he made the remarks is not known.

BJP national general secretary (OBC Morcha) Nikhil Anand demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar take action against Pathak. “IAS officer KK Pathak may be a very educated person but the way he was seen talking is unacceptable. He looks frustrated. The kind of language he was using cannot be one of an IAS officer,” he said. BASA also demanded action against Pathak.

Bihar Prohibition and Excise Minister Sunil Kumar, however, said: “I do not know the full context of what he said and why he said so. We will look into it.”

Other reads |Kushwaha demands truth of ‘deal’ with RJD be revealed by Nitish

While Pathak did not react, BIPARD issued a clarification on his behalf. The viral video is of a meeting held with office bearers of Bihar Registration Service in which a complaint was registered regarding the unbecoming behaviour of some Bihar Administrative Service officers.

“The BIPARD DG used some words out of context in heat of the moment. The DG has expressed regrets about the episode,” a BIPARD press release said. BIPARD said the DG had been upset at having received several complaints against trainee BAS officers.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 12:24 IST
