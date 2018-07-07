Uttrakhand deputy commissioner arrested for drinking liquor in Siwan

Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandrav Jha confirmed Panndey’s arrest during a routine check. (Representational) Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandrav Jha confirmed Panndey’s arrest during a routine check. (Representational)

Siwan police arrested Uttrakhand deputy commissioner (sales tax) Abhay Pandey on charges of drinking and also carrying two bottles of liquor late on Friday night near Guthni check post. Pandey was arrested when he had been going to attend a marriage ceremony in Siwan.

Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandrav Jha confirmed Panndey’s arrest during a routine vehicle check at the Guthni checkpost.

Pandey, a resident of Bankata, Devaria (UP), has been posted at Roorkie. The police seized two bottles of whiskey from an SUV in which Pandey had been traveling.

