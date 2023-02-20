Upendra Kushwaha quits JD(U), floats new party

Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party, and floated a new outfit, the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.

Making the announcement at a crowded press conference here, Kushwaha also said he would seek an appointment with the chairman of the state legislative council to give up his membership of the House.

The former Union minister, however, kept cards close to the chest on the issue of realigning with the BJP-led NDA, with the sarcastic remark “I have learnt a few lessons from my big brother, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had resigned from his post citing differences with the RJD, only to form a new government (with BJP) hours later”.

Kushwaha accused Kumar of having “pawned” (‘girvi rakh diya’) his political capital, and expressed anguish over having declared Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, whom he did not mention by name, as the future leader.

Kushwaha had returned to the JD(U) in March, 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.