Other states should follow Uttarakhand example to implement Uniform Civil Code: Giriraj Singh

UNION MINISTER Giriraj Singh on Saturday said Bihar and other states should try to implement Uniform Civil Code as announced by Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Keeping one of the pre-poll promises, Dhami’s Cabinet earlier this week announced that a committee of experts will be formed on Uniform Civil Code. If implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country to do so after Goa.

“We thank Dhamiji… Every state of the country should implement it [Uniform Civil Code]. Let it be one-state, one-law,” Singh told reporters here.

When asked about possible resistance from alliance partner JD (U) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar towards any such bid, the Union minister said, “This country has always believed in ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and, thus, has always believed in secularism. What some people are following now is political secularism.”

The BJP Begusarai MP, who recently upset ally JD(U) by saying that Hindus are not safe in Begusarai following a crime incident, said: “I will try to speak up for rights of Hindus. I have been talking about law on population control. I do not know the party line but I will continue to speak my mind.”

Singh said “political secularism” meant “votes”.

“Mamata Banerjee or RJD will not talk in favour of Uniform Civil Code because they look at vote banks. Hindus are not votebank,” he said.

Asked about the new-found “aggression” among Hindus, Singh said: “Hindus have never been aggressive. It is a community that offers sugar to ants and milk to cobras during Nag Panchmi. But if snakes try to bite it, Hindus have to do something in their defence.”

JD (U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi, however, told The Indian Express: “The JD (U) had long back presented its view on UCC before National Law Commission. Yet, if social reforms are needed, all stake-holders should be taken into confidence and the process should not be hurried through. Second, Uniform Civil Code is not part of NDA agenda right from the beginning.”