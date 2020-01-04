Undertrial killed in clash at Bihar jail

Hajipur Deputy SP Raghav Dayal said a pistol used to kill Manish was recovered from the prison. (Representational Image) Hajipur Deputy SP Raghav Dayal said a pistol used to kill Manish was recovered from the prison. (Representational Image)

An undertrial prisoner was killed in a clash with fellow prisoners in Vaishali jail on Friday.

Manish Singh alias Manish Telia, an accused in a Kolkata gold loot case, had an argument with a fellow prisoner Annu, who shot Telia dead, police said. Telia was a resident of Rajapakad, Vaishali, and had been involved in more than half a dozen cases of loot.

Hajipur Deputy SP Raghav Dayal said a pistol used to kill Manish was recovered from the prison.

“Prima facie, it looks like a case of rivalry between gold loot gang members,” said the DSP. Manish was also attacked in a Hajipur court in May last year.

