Undertrial killed in clash at Bihar jail

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: January 4, 2020 5:49:12 am
An undertrial prisoner was killed in a clash with fellow prisoners in Vaishali jail on Friday.
Manish Singh alias Manish Telia, an accused in a Kolkata gold loot case, had an argument with a fellow prisoner Annu, who shot Telia dead, police said. Telia was a resident of Rajapakad, Vaishali, and had been involved in more than half a dozen cases of loot.
Hajipur Deputy SP Raghav Dayal said a pistol used to kill Manish was recovered from the prison.
“Prima facie, it looks like a case of rivalry between gold loot gang members,” said the DSP. Manish was also attacked in a Hajipur court in May last year.
