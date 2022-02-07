Two coaches of empty train derail in Bihar; services hit

Two coaches of an empty passenger train derailed in Bihar on Monday, affecting services in the Gaya-Dhanbad division of Eastern Railway for several hours, officials said.

The accident occurred at Paharpur station in the wee hours when the train was going towards Gomo.

No casualty was reported in the mishap. “The train crew immediately stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. Some part of the derailed coaches reached near the up line. This disrupted the train movement,” a senior official of the Gaya-Dhanbad division said.

Train services in that line resumed at around 11 am, the official said.

Several trains including Gandhidham-Howrah Express and Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express were delayed by six to seven hours because of the derailment.