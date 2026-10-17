In first triple talaq conviction in Bihar, Patna court awards man imprisonment for two years

In the first case of conviction in Bihar under the anti-triple talaq law, a Patna court on Thursday sentenced a Bihta resident to two years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered a fine.

The court, however, acquitted him in a case involving an acid attack attempt on his wife.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-24, Rajiv Ranjan Sahay, convicted Naushad Ahmed, a resident of Simri village under Bihta police station, under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, along with Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

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Ahmed has been sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6,500 to the complainant. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one month and 22 days of imprisonment.