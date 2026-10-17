In first triple talaq conviction in Bihar, Patna court awards man imprisonment for two years

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Man from Bhita had given instant triple talaq to wife in 2022; lawyer says will challenge verdict

Written by: Santosh Singh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 06:13 AM IST
triple talaq conviction in Bihar, imprisonment triple talaq conviction in Bihar, triple talaq conviction case, triple talaq conviction case imprisonment, Indian express news, current affairsFollowing a police investigation that led to a chargesheet on July 31, 2023, and statements from prosecution witnesses, the court found the accused guilty.
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In the first case of conviction in Bihar under the anti-triple talaq law, a Patna court on Thursday sentenced a Bihta resident to two years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered a fine.

The court, however, acquitted him in a case involving an acid attack attempt on his wife.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-24, Rajiv Ranjan Sahay, convicted Naushad Ahmed, a resident of Simri village under Bihta police station, under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, along with Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

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Ahmed has been sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6,500 to the complainant. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one month and 22 days of imprisonment.

The complainant, Raziya Sultan alias Gudiya, got married to Ahmed on November 9, 2001, and the couple has three children. According to the complaint filed at the Phulwari Sharif police station, the accused assaulted his wife and children in 2022. On one occasion, he had allegedly attempted to throw acid at her. On September 5, 2022, Naushad allegedly gave instant triple talaq to his wife.

Following a police investigation that led to a chargesheet on July 31, 2023, and statements from prosecution witnesses, the court found the accused guilty.

Defence lawyer Shekhar Kumar told The Indian Express: “Though there was no evidence against my client Naushad in the alleged acid attack, he was convicted under anti-triple talaq laws. We will challenge the verdict in the High Court after a legal read of the court order.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh
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Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

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