In first triple talaq conviction in Bihar, Patna court awards man imprisonment for two years

In the first case of conviction in Bihar under the anti-triple talaq law, a Patna court on Thursday sentenced a Bihta resident to two years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered a fine.
The court, however, acquitted him in a case involving an acid attack attempt on his wife.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-24, Rajiv Ranjan Sahay, convicted Naushad Ahmed, a resident of Simri village under Bihta police station, under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, along with Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).
Ahmed has been sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6,500 to the complainant. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one month and 22 days of imprisonment.
The complainant, Raziya Sultan alias Gudiya, got married to Ahmed on November 9, 2001, and the couple has three children. According to the complaint filed at the Phulwari Sharif police station, the accused assaulted his wife and children in 2022. On one occasion, he had allegedly attempted to throw acid at her. On September 5, 2022, Naushad allegedly gave instant triple talaq to his wife.
Following a police investigation that led to a chargesheet on July 31, 2023, and statements from prosecution witnesses, the court found the accused guilty.
Defence lawyer Shekhar Kumar told The Indian Express: “Though there was no evidence against my client Naushad in the alleged acid attack, he was convicted under anti-triple talaq laws. We will challenge the verdict in the High Court after a legal read of the court order.”