Nitish Kumar may be ‘strong candidate’ for PM: Tejashwi Yadav

Following a political churn in Bihar, which saw Nitish Kumar breaking JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP and returning to the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Monday stated that he could be a “strong candidate” for the Prime Minsiter’s post in the 2024 elections.

“I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate. He (Kumar) has more than 37 years of vast parliamentary and administrative experience and enjoys immense goodwill on the ground as well as among his peers,” Yadav stated in an interview with news agency PTI.

Earlier, Kumar had stated that he has no aspirations of becoming the Opposition’s prime ministerial face. “I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts…My work is to work for everyone,” he told news agency ANI. “I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good.”

Yadav added that the coming together of the Mahagathbandhan with the JD(U), RJD, the Congress and other parties “augurs well for opposition unity”. “It signals that most of the Opposition parties recognise the larger challenge before the country – the hegemony of the BJP, where on the back of money, media, and (administrative) machinery power, they are determined to stamp out all diversity from the Indian society as well as from the political spectrum,” the RJD leader said.

Speaking about RJD joining forces with the JD(U), despite its earlier alliance with the BJP, Yadav said, “We have emerged from the same churn of socialist movements and broadly share the same values. Sometimes there have been issues but none that are irreconcilable.”

Yadav also stated that the BJP’s claim that “jungle raj” will return to Bihar with the Mahagathbandan back in power, was a case of “crying wolf”. “It’s a tired discourse. Please mark my words – people understand and see through these tactics to divert attention and mislead. One, this is the age of social media and friends in mainstream media are not the only ones who control the discourse,” he said.

— with inputs from PTI