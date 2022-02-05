After LaRa (Lalu-Rabri) bike showroom, Tej Pratap launches LR foodgrain brands

After running a bike showroom named LaRa (first letters of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi) in Aurangabad in 2012 and selling organic incense sticks under the LR brand in 2021, Tej Pratap Yadav has announced a new business, also under a name made of the first letters of the names of his famous parents—LR.

The maverick son of the former Bihar chief ministers and himself a former health minister, Tej Pratap launched himself again as a businessman, with a dash of politics, on Saturday.

Launching his son’s new company, LR Rice and Multigrains Private Limited, virtually from Delhi, Lalu Prasad wished his elder son good luck. Though registered in 2019, the company had not launched its products because of the pandemic. Details available with the registrar of companies show the company, registered in Patna as a non-governmental organisation, had a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh and two directors—Tej Pratap Yadav and his close aide Dhananjay Kumar.

Yadav said he would buy grains directly from farmers at a fair price. “There has been a lot of talk about doubling the income of farmers. This initiative is a baby step in that direction,” he said.

“My family has been into business. We had milk business earlier… But I would like to ask a bigger question of the NDA government in Bihar on its promise to create 19 lakh jobs. I am just trying to do my bit to generate some employment through my small initiative to promote Bihar and its own varieties of foodgrains,” the RJD leader said, adding that food processing had a great future in the state and more startups should come up in the sector.

Yadav said his company intended to sell Bihar’s less advertised varieties of rice and a whole range of foods that “needed to be showcased”. “We want to cut the middlemen’s chain and directly benefit farmers. Our theme is ‘apna upjao, apna khao, apna kamao (grow, eat and earn from your own products)’. We often talk about farmers but do little. I have been trying to do my bit,” he said.

Bihar’s own foods would be available to people of other states on an online platform. LR Rice and Multigrains would start with selling five products—rice, sattu, besan, flour and maida. The company has engaged PatnaKart Agritech, a new startup in the information technology and agriculture sector, for taking the brand far and wide.

PatnaKart Agritech managing director Abhinav Das said the LR brand would try to be different in more sense than one. “The state has a wide range of food products that are still not easily accessible to people outside the state. Whether it is the Katarni rice of Bhagalpur or a whole range of rice varieties from the Rohtas and Aurangabad region, we are looking to take them to a larger number of consumers. We would soon expand to other food items,” he said.