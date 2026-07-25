Protesters clash with police in Bihar amid call for statewide bandh, Tej Pratap detained in Patna

Patna: Security personnel try to evict protesters during the 'Bihar Bandh' called over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, at Ram Gulam Chowk, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Protesters clashed with police in several districts of Bihar, including capital Patna and Chapra, as the protests against the NEET paper leak expanded to a nationwide protest.

Clashes also broke out between the police personnel and protesters in at least three districts: Patna, Aurangabad, and Chapra.

Janshakthi Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav was detained in Patna after he joined the protesters who had gathered in support of the statewide bandh over NEET paper leak, and police action on protesting students over the past few days, PTI reported.

Yadav joined protesters during a sit-in protest at Ram Gulam Chowk in Patna, from where he was taken away in a police vehicle. Clinging to the vehicle door, Yadav said, “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the students. If need be, I am willing to die for the students’ rights.”