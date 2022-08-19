scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Tej Pratap in the soup for asking brother-in-law to stay in official meeting

The new 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state is embarrassed over photographs, clicked a few days ago, in which minister for environment, forestry and climate change Tej Pratap Yadav is seen along with his brother-in-law at a meeting with department officials.

Tej Pratap Yadav(File Picture)

Ministers in Bihar seem to have a penchant for allowing the presence of their close relatives at official events.

The new ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state is embarrassed over photographs, clicked a few days ago, in which minister for environment, forestry and climate change Tej Pratap Yadav is seen along with his brother-in-law at a meeting with department officials.

According to department sources who did not wish to be named, Shailesh Kumar, who is married to Yadav’s eldest sister Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP herself, had come to the office on Wednesday to congratulate his wife’s younger brother upon securing a cabinet berth.

Yadav, never known to be a stickler for norms, asked the brother-in-law to take a seat beside him until the meeting was over and the two could have a chat, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

However, the mercurial leader also ended up sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter and the BJP, sore over the sudden loss of power, pounced on the opportunity.

“It is not at all surprising since whatever may be the RJD’s posturing with regard to its politics of casteism and religious appeasement, the party is basically meant to further the interests of the family,” BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said in a statement.

Anand’s remark was an obvious reference to Yadav being the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav becoming the deputy CM.

Advertisement

However, this was not the first occasion when a minister was caught in such a situation.

Last year, the then minister for animal husbandry and fisheries Mukesh Sahani was in the soup after he deputed his brother to inaugurate a department function since he himself could not attend.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:30:25 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: IISc, CELLINK ink MoU to establish centre of excellence

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement