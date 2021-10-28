Tarapur bypoll: RJD places a caste bet to upset JD(U)

OF THE two assembly constituencies in Bihar, where bypolls are scheduled to be held on October 30, Tarapur in Munger district appears to be giving some nervous moments to ruling JD(U) and its NDA allies.

Over the past fortnight, top JD(U) leaders, from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tarkishore Prasad to state ministers, have either held poll meetings or camped here, joining an intense campaign to retain the seat it won in 2020. Ally BJP’s leaders, including Sushil Kumar Modi and Shahnawaz Hussain, too visited Tarapur to boost JD(U)’s prospects.

Principal opposition party RJD, sniffing an opportunity, has also intensified its campaigning with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav making sure senior party leaders pitch in. In fact, on the last day of campaigning on Wednesday, RJD’s biggest crowd-puller, party chief Lalu Prasad, addressed an election meeting here – his first since the 2015 polls.

“I am here to ensure the immersion of Nitish Kumar government. It was Tejashwi who started the process, it is my job to complete it,” Lalu said, as he targeted the Chief Minister for not doing enough to generate employment. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing on all fronts.

This was two days after Nitish, at a poll meeting here, specifically targeted the RJD and Lalu’s tenure as chief minister: “What had they done during their 15-year rule?”

Although development and jobs remain primary issues in campaigning, the RJD is pinning hopes on caste calculations to upset the JD(U).

While the JD(U) has stuck to a candidate from Kushwaha community, which has sent winners from the seat since 1980, the RJD has taken a calculated risk in fielding a candidate from another OBC community, Vaishyas. The RJD strategy appears to revolve around efforts to split votes from Vaishya community, traditionally BJP supporters, while consolidating its own Yadav vote bank.

With 50,000 voters, Yadavs form a chunk in the constituency, followed by 45,000 Kushwaha voters and 30,000 Vaishya voters. There are also 20,000 Muslims, 30,000 from upper castes and 10,000 from Paswan community.

With several ifs and buts playing on minds, considering the close numbers between Yadavs and Kushwahas, the fight is expected to be tight, and vote consolidation may play a deciding role. In the 2020 polls, the RJD had fielded a Yadav candidate who lost by only 7,000 votes.

“This time, the result would be decided on how many upper caste and Vaishya votes split away from NDA. Asarganj’s Vaishya community looks divided with the RJD fielding Vaishya candidate Arun Kumar Sah. It looks touch and go. That is why NDA is using all its resources to retain the seat,” said Krishna Kumar Das, a retired government employee from Dhouni.

“The NDA always took our support but never fielded a Vaishya. The RJD has valued us, so we will support Sah,” said Ramesh Sah, a businessman in Asarganj. But Deen Dayal Keshri of Tarapur said, “Our pick could still be the NDA for all the development work it has done in past 16 years.”

JD(U) candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh, who earlier contested unsuccessfully thrice from Tarapur, is considered a prominent leader of Kushwahas, much like Shakuni Choudhary, who won the seat several times since 1980 for various parties – last in 2005 for RJD.

The JD(U) won the seat thrice since 2010, first by Neeta Choudhary, then by her husband Mewalal Choudhary in 2015 and 2020. His death necessitated the bypolls.

Incidentally, LJP (Ram Vilas) and Congress have picked upper caste candidates. While the party of Chirag Paswan, the MP from Jamui, under which Tarapur falls, has fielded Chandan Singh, a Rajput, the Congress has picked Rajesh Mishra, a Brahmin.

The other seat going to polls is Kusheshwar Sthan in Darbhanga, which was also held by the JD(U).