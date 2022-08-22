Sushil Modi targets another RJD minister over corruption

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday criticised the Bihar government, saying that the RJD’s Sudhakar Singh has been made a minister despite him being accused of embezzling Rs 5.31 crore in the 2013 rice scam.
Sudhakar Singh is the second RJD minister after Kartikeya Singh to face heat from the Opposition over the cases they face.
“It is a 2013 case which is duly mentioned in the 2020 poll affidavit. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. I will follow the court’s verdict, not what the Opposition BJP says,” Sudhakar Singh rold The Indian Express.
Sushil Modi said: “Sudhakar Singh is made minister because he is the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Sudharkar’s two rice mills … faced case of criminal breach of trust… As it pertains to alleged swindling of Rs 5.31 crore government fund, we request the state government to lodge a fresh case…”
Shah targets KCR: Despite help from Centre, Telangana in debt
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Shah targets KCR: Despite help from Centre, Telangana in debt
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
Uddhav likely to embark on state tour to rejuvenate cadre
Finance Ministry allays worries on UPI charges, says providers may seek ‘other means’
Jail superintendent urges Thane civic body to install view cutters on portion of Thane-Kalwa flyover
Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP
Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police
Horoscope Today, August 22, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Ratnagiri man ‘killed’ lover as he wanted to marry another woman: Police
Malnutrition & lack of medical facilities: Bombay HC seeks report from Nandurbar collector on deaths of 86 kids
37 months later, Malad slum dwellers get keys to new homes
Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe