Sushil Modi targets another RJD minister over corruption

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday criticised the Bihar government, saying that the RJD’s Sudhakar Singh has been made a minister despite him being accused of embezzling Rs 5.31 crore in the 2013 rice scam.

Sudhakar Singh is the second RJD minister after Kartikeya Singh to face heat from the Opposition over the cases they face.

“It is a 2013 case which is duly mentioned in the 2020 poll affidavit. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. I will follow the court’s verdict, not what the Opposition BJP says,” Sudhakar Singh rold The Indian Express.

Sushil Modi said: “Sudhakar Singh is made minister because he is the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Sudharkar’s two rice mills … faced case of criminal breach of trust… As it pertains to alleged swindling of Rs 5.31 crore government fund, we request the state government to lodge a fresh case…”