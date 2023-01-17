Speculation of BJP’s attempt to win back Nitish rife; Tejashwi says MGB intact, BJP creating confusion

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance was going strong under the leadership of Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar despite the BJP “trying to create confusion over the fear of losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

Yadav’s comments came amid speculation of the BJP having reopened its backdoor channels to get Nitish Kumar back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold.

Trying to quash controversy around Education Minister Chandra Shekhar for his remarks over Ramcharitmanas, Tejashwi said: “We have been hearing for some days about the BJP being up to something. Nitish Kumar and I know their plans very well. They will try to engage people with their agenda of Hindu-Muslim, temple-mosque and Pakistan-Kashmir. Some BJP leaders had given these lines to follow.”

“Since Mahagathbandhan has been going strong, doing development work and getting caste survey underway, there is restlessness in the BJP. But Mahagathbandhan is intact and not going to break,” said Tejashwi.

Earlier, on Saturday, Tejashwi said before Nitish Kumar rejoined Mahagathbandhan, the BJP had “floated rumours of making him Vice President, sending him to Rajya Sabha and even making him Governor”. “We know who these people are. We also know what the BJP can do worst for us, there could be ED raids at my place saying I have too many properties and there could be a fresh case,” he said.

RJD leader Chandra Shekhar has been facing criticism from the Opposition as well as the ruling alliance partners following his controversial remarks on the religious epic Ramcharitmanas, based on Ramayana.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar refrained from speaking on speculations of the BJP opening backdoor channels with his Janata Dal (United). He, however, said there was no controversy over Ramcharitmanas. “I have made it clear that all regions should be respected,” he said.

A JD(U) source said the BJP was trying to “send messages through backdoor channels, though without any response from the ruling party.

RJD minister Surendra Prasad Yadav, meanwhile, said at another place: “The BJP will lose it badly in the 2024 polls. The maximum BJP does during an election is to get the Army attacked. It (the Centre led by the BJP) may attack another country next (before the 2024 polls).”

Bihar BJP has reacted sharply to Surendra Prasad Yadav’s remarks. BJP national general secretary (OBC Morcha) and spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “The minister’s statement is unfortunate and ludicrous. Ministers like Chandra Shekhar and now Surendra Prasad Yadav have been bringing bad name to CM Nitish Kumar. It is time the CM took action against them.”