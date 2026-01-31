Son’s Cabinet entry sparks party unrest, Upendra Kushwaha rejigs RLM’s Bihar leadership

In an apparent bid to douse discontent, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Friday named Dinara MLA Alok Kumar Singh as the president of the party’s Bihar unit.

At a press conference in Patna, Kushwaha also named Madan Chaudhary, who was holding the additional charge of state president, as the national vice-president of the party, Prashant Kumar Pankaj and Subhash Chandravanshi as working state presidents, and Himanshu Patel as the state principal general secretary.

The organisational realignment comes after weeks of visible unease within the RLM that started whenKushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash was inducted into the state Cabinet despite not being a member of either House, triggering resignations by several office-bearers. Later, the party dissolved its state and district units.