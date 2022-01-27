Six die in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Buxar, fifth since November

Six people have died reportedly after consuming illicit liquor in the last 12 hours in Bihar’s Buxar, in the fifth hooch tragedy since November last year after several succumbed in Gopalganj, West Champaran, Nalanda and Saran, police and local officials said on Thursday.

Police said the six men aged between 30 and 60 years died allegedly after consuming illicit liquor at Amsari village of the Murar police station under the Dumraon sub-division. Village headman Pintu Singh said: “Six persons have died and three are in hospital”.

Dumraon Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raj, who uses one name, also confirmed the deaths. “Prima facie, it looks like hooch deaths. We have identified the place where the victims had consumed liquor. But we would wait for postmortem report to know the exact reason of death,” said the ASP adding they have raided several places in the past and seized illicit liquor.

As many as 60 people have died after consuming hooch in Bihar since November 2021. The state government has been considering amendments in the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, and is likely to lay more stringent provisions for bootleggers and relax norms for drinkers.