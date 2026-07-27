Siwan bandh violence: Hours after constable’s suspension, Bihar Police register FIRs over firing

Bihar Police Monday registered three separate FIRs over the firing that left three people injured during the anti-NEET leak protests in Siwan district last week. This came hours after a constable was suspended after a video purportedly showed him firing an AK-47 rifle during the violence.

A senior police officer said that of the three civilians who sustained bullet injuries, two — 17-year-old Mohammad Arif and 22-year-old Akash Kumar — were injured near Hafiz Chowk, around 1.5 km from JP Chowk, where the constable was seen firing the weapon. The third injured person, 20-year-old Bullet Kumar Gond, was found injured near the Traffic Police Station, about 2 km from JP Chowk.

According to the officer, the firing on July 25 was carried out “to protect life, government property and public property”, and no one was injured in the incident.

The FIRs in the three cases come amid criticism of alleged police action.

“The constable fired four rounds from his service weapon into the air after police personnel posted there were surrounded by bandh supporters. He has been suspended, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him,” the officer said.

The clarification comes amid questions over police firing during the bandh, which turned violent in Siwan as protesters clashed with security personnel.

“Doctors have stated that all three injured persons are out of danger,” another officer said, adding that after receiving initial treatment at Siwan Sadar Hospital, they were shifted to Medanta Hospital in Patna. Mohammad Arif has since been discharged from the hospital.

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The officer also said separate criminal cases were registered at Siwan Town Police Station on the statements of all three injured people on July 26.

The violence erupted during a statewide bandh called over the alleged NEET paper leak and recent police action against student protesters. Protesters and police clashed at multiple locations across Siwan, with authorities alleging that demonstrators attacked security personnel, resorted to stone-pelting and damaged public property, prompting police action. The clashes left several police personnel, including SP Jha, injured.

Earlier, Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha had told The Indian Express there was “aerial firing” during the clashes, and that four rounds were fired from long-range weapons and three from pistols. He had also said police were investigating the source of all the bullets that caused injuries.

“From the police’s side, four rounds were fired from long-range weapons and three rounds from pistols. In all, around eight to 10 rounds were fired. We are also investigating where the remaining firing came from,” Jha had said.

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Jha had previously confirmed only one bullet injury — that of Bullet Kumar Gond — during police firing. “It is not yet clear if the police fired bullets in all three cases, [or if it came] from elsewhere,” Jha had said, adding that an inquiry is ongoing.

Following the unrest, the Bihar government suspended internet and mass messaging services across Siwan district for 24 hours from the evening of July 25, citing apprehensions that anti-social elements could use online platforms to circulate objectionable content, incite violence and endanger life and property. The restrictions exempted government communication networks and other essential services.

Bihar Police data shared with The Indian Express showed that around 58 personnel were hurt, 19 government vehicles and one private vehicle were damaged, and 423 people were taken into custody statewide following the Saturday violence.

The FIRs come as criticism mounts against the alleged police action. In a post on X Monday, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav shared a viral video of the purported firing to say “See how a police officer is firing an AK-47 at student protesters in Bihar? This is the first case across the entire country where an AK-47 has been used to fire at student protesters in violation of the Police Manual.”

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He goes to say: “In a democracy, the right to peaceful protest is a constitutional right of citizens. If this practice continues, will BJP governments in the future also order AK-47 fire on protesting lawyers, doctors, teachers, judges, students and youth fighting for their rights, women, and farmers?”