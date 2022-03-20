Sharad Yadav merges his LJD party with Lalu’s RJD after 25 years

Veteran socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav Sunday merged his Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) party with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in New Delhi. The merger took place 25 years after the two leaders parted ways.

“Merger of our party with RJD is first step towards opposition unity. It’s imperative that whole opposition gets united across India to defeat BJP. As of now, unification is our priority, it’ll be only after that we would think about who’ll lead the united opposition,” ANI quoted Sharad Yadav as saying.

Since it was first formed in 2018, the LJD has not fought an election. Sharad unsuccessfully contested from Madhepura during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the RJD ticket.

https://t.co/glIKYtCTNo देश में मजबूत विपक्ष स्थापित करना समय की मांग है।मैं इस दिशा में न केवल बिखरी हुई तत्कालीन जनता दल बल्कि अन्य समान विचारधारा वाली पार्टियों को एकजुट करने के लिए लंबे समय से काम कर रहा हूं और इसीलिए अपनी पार्टी एलजेडी का राजद में विलय करने का फैसला किया। — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) March 16, 2022

Earlier announcing his decision to merge with his friend-turned-rival-turned-friend’s political party, Sharad has said this will be part of his efforts to bring together various splinter outfits of the erstwhile Janata Dal. “To establish a strong Opposition in the country is the need of the hour. I have been working in this direction for a long time to unite breakaway parties of the erstwhile Janata Dal as well as other like-minded parties. Hence, I have decided to merge my party LJD with the RJD,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

RJD leader and Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav described Sharad as a “father-figure and socialist icon”. “Everyone knows the importance of veteran socialist Sharad Yadav in Indian politics. He is a father figure and would guide us,” he had recently said in Patna.