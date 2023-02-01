Seeking my share in JD(U) like Nitish did from Lalu: Upendra Kushwaha

Amid talks that he is already in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party, JD(U) parliamentary board chairman and MLC Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday dropped clear signals of splitting away from the JD(U) anytime now. Kushwaha said he was asking for his “share in the party like Nitish Kumar had asked from Lalu Prasad before quitting Janata Dal in 1994”.

Claiming that the party didn’t give due representation to the extremely backward classes (EBCs) despite his requests, Kushwaha also hinted at resigning as the MLC.

Kushwaha, who has been engaged in a war of words with CM Nitish Kumar and other senior JD(U) leaders for some time now, said: “When I joined JD(U) in 2021, the party had to amend its constitution to appoint me parliamentary board chairman. But I was not given any power, not even to make someone a JD(U) member. The parliamentary board members were never elected. For last two years, I am occupying a ceremonial position… ‘jhunjhuna’ (a child’s rattle).”

Kushwaha said he had been asking the party brass for a representation to the EBCs at the senior level. “The JD(U) national president can correct me or react if I am wrong. I made certain recommendations during the last two years but my suggestions were never considered,” he said.

Kushwaha, who had earlier faced blistering attack from several JD(U) leaders for seeking his “share”, said: “Some people have been reacting too sharply to my demand for share from the JD(U). Just as Nitish Kumar had asked his share from then Janata Dal leader and CM Lalu Prasad in 1994, I am asking for my share.”

Though Kushwaha’s charting his own course had become a foregone conclusion soon after Nitish projected his deputy as his successor about one-and-a-half months ago, the immediate trigger was the CM recently asking Kushwaha to meet a senior party leader. When Kushwaha objected to not meeting any leader other than Nitish, he was given time by the CM little over a month ago. But the CM did not respond to any of Kushwaha’s demands, it is learnt.

The JD(U) has the option of expelling him but that may benefit only Kushwaha, who could further play a victim card.

Advertisement

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary, however, said: “What is the contribution of Kushwaha to the party? He has no right to ask for any share.”