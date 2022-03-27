Security breach: Youth punches Bihar CM Nitish, detained

In a case of security breach, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Sunday punched by a local youth at Bakhtiyarpur near Patna.

According to the police, the man punched the shoulder of the CM while he was offering floral tributes to the statue of a freedom fighter. The youth was detained.

Bihar | A youth tried to attack CM Nitish Kumar during a program in Bakhtiarpur. The accused was later detained by the Police. (Viral video) pic.twitter.com/FoTMR3Xq8o — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

Video grabs of the incident showed the attacker briskly walking towards the stage where Nitish Kumar was. He held the right hand of the CM from behind and punched his shoulder before he was immediately taken away by security personnel. The CM was seen pointing towards the youth after the incident.

The CM, who has been moving around his Lok Sabha constituencies of Barh (which does not exist after delimitation) and Nalanda, which he represented five times, travelled though over a dozen villages under Bakhtiyarpur, which was part of erstwhile Barh Lok Sabha seat.

Bakhtiyarpur is also the hometown of Nitish Kumar.

The incident took place a few hundred yards from paternal house of the CM when he had been offering floral tributes to freedom fighter Sheelbhadra Yaji. The arrested youth has been identified as Shanker Verma alias Chhotu Verma.

Patna SSP MS Dhillon said: “The detained man seems to be mentally unstable”.

No case has been lodged as yet. Bakhtiyarpur sources said Shanker used to work with an orchestra band before the pandemic. Later, he started working at a jewellery shop.