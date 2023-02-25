scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
‘Sealed’ by pollution control board, six illegal industrial units ‘reopen’ in Patna

The illegal industrial units in the Postal Park area of Chiraiyatandhave been clandestinely functioning after opening their rear gates. The units are in a residential area where no industrial unit is allowed to operate.

Front portion of one of sealed unit and rear portion of the same unit showing the gate open and unit functioning. (Express photo)
In a case of defaulters cocking a snook at a Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) order, six unauthorised industrial units in Patna have started functioning from their rear gates a few days after the state board sealed them for polluting air and water. Even after residents raised the matter before the board, there has been no follow-up action.

Six iron and steel units manufacturing furniture, swings and other steel items were found using toxic chemicals and powders and illegally operating in ‘Khasmal’ land (leased out government land) in the Postal Park area of Chiraiyatand near Patna Railway Station.

The industrial units, which were served notices and later sealed, are SKR Industries (nicking plant and steel furniture), Mandal (almirah manufacturing, powder coating and electric panels), Bhavna Raj (steel works ), Sun Industries (steel swing) and two other similar units. All these units, however, have been clandestinely functioning from their rear gates.

After an inspection on December 15, 2022, the BSPCB had found all these units illegal as none of them had procured certificates from the board. The panel’s findings suggested that toxic chemicals seep into groundwater, which can cause serious health hazards. The BSPCB sealed these units on February 19 this year. The illegal units are spread over one acre in a residential area where no industrial unit is allowed to operate.

The state pollution control board said in its notice that they violated provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The BSPCB had acted on the complaint of Khasmahal area residents.

The aggrieved residents of the heavily-populated area further lodged a complaint on February 1 about all sealed units being reopened from their rear gates. Sanjay Kumar, one of the complainants, said: “All these units have made a mockery of the government order. What is the sanctity of BSPCB? Where should we go now?”.

Another resident, requesting anonymity, added: “The names of real owners of these units are not known as leased units could be rented but they look to be powerful people as they have been able to run illegal units with impunity for over six years now. Residents of hundreds of households near these units have to live amidst jarring and ear-splitting sounds even during nights.”

BSPCB Chairman Ashok Kumar Ghosh told the complainants that the board had been looking into it. The residents approached the board for a second time on February 12 after no follow-up action was taken.

Meanwhile, the Patna High Court has recently sought a reply from the state government on measures the state government has been taking to tackle the deteriorating air quality index of 12 Bihar towns, including Patna. As for groundwater contamination, as per the Bihar Economic Survey Report, 2021-2022, the groundwater of 31 of 38 Bihar districts, including Patna, is contaminated.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 13:34 IST
