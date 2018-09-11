Bihar: Man lynched in Sasaram for alleged attempt to loot railway supervisor, third incident in a week

This is the third such incident in Bihar in just a week. (Representational) This is the third such incident in Bihar in just a week. (Representational)

Days after three men were lynched in Bihar’s Begusarai, a mob killed a man after he along with two accomplices allegedly tried to loot a railway supervisor at Mufassil town area in Sasaram. One of the three also opened fire injuring a woman The incident took place around 11.30 am Tuesday when the railway supervisor, identified as Shok Singh, was on his way to deposit Rs 30 lakh cash in the bank.

Police said the three men tried to snatch the bag of cash from Singh but failed in their attempt and started to flee. Before escaping, the three men, however, slammed Singh with the butt of a pistol during which a crowd gathered. The crowd started chasing down the three men when one of them opened fire. The bullet hit a passerby, Maya Devi, injuring her grievously.

While the two men escaped on a bike, the third, Pankaj, was caught by the crowd and beaten up.

While locals in the area said the attack took place in the presence of the police. Rohtas Additional SP Rajesh Kumar said that by the time they reached the spot Pankaj was seriously injured. He was then taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. The ASP added they were procuring the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

This is the third such incident in Bihar in just a week. Last week, three people were lynched outside a Begusarai school while a suspected thief was lynched in Sitamarahi on Sunday.

