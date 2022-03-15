Bihar MLC polls: Sahani ups ante, to contest 7 seats against ally BJP

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who unsuccessfully contested 56 UP Assembly seats independently, has defied alliance partner BJP again by declaring to contest seven of the 24 MLC seats going to the polls in April.

All the seven seats Sahani has decided to field VIP candidates have BJP candidates from the NDA. Sahani, however, has decided to support candidates of JD(U) on 11 seats and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) on one seat. Sahani, who is currently the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resources Minister, has four MLAs. With the support of the VIP, the NDA has 127 MLAs in the House of 243.

Even though the Nitish Kumar government can manage to survive without the VIP support, the VIP walking out of the government is unlikely as three of its four MLAs are said to be pro-BJP. The VIP had won four seats out of 12 contested. Sahani, however, had lost election but was made a minister and later an MLC. Sahani said: “We are an independent political party and have all the rights to attempt its expansion in Bihar and outside the state.”