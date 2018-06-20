RTI activist shot dead in Bihar

A case has been lodged against five named and seven unknown persons. (Representational) A case has been lodged against five named and seven unknown persons. (Representational)

A Right to Information (RTI) activist, who had exposed several discrepancies in the Indira Awas Yojana, teachers’ appointment and Life Insurance Corporation, was shot dead in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday, police said. A case has been lodged against five named and seven unknown persons.

Rajendra Singh (60), a resident of Rajpur village was shot dead near Mathwanwari Chowk under Piprakothi police station around 1 pm while he was returning home on a motorcycle, police said. Last year, some unidentified men had tried to run over Singh.

Bihar-based RTI activist Shiv Prakash Rai said: “… As his RTIs (queries) exposed several brokers in the IAY and some insurance agents, Singh had been constantly under threat.” Fourteen RTI activists have been killed in Bihar in past 10 years.

