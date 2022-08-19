Rs 70,000 for police job: Gang of four fake cops arrested in Bihar

Bihar Police have arrested two men and two women for posing as cops and collecting money from youth in the name of providing them police job.

The accused, who were running their enterprise from Banka, have been identified as Aakash Kumar, Anita Kumari, Julie Kumari and Ramesh Kumar, all residents of Banka. The alleged kingpin, one Bhola Yadav of Phullidummar in Banka, is absconding.

The police have recovered two sets of Bihar Police uniform and a countrymade pistol from the accused. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for fraud and impersonation, and also under the Arms Act.

According to the police, the gang had been touring rural areas in police uniform, posing as a special team from Patna, collecting applications from the youth for police escort job and charging Rs 70,000 as “processing and training fee” from each applicant. Police said they have so far detected 12 such applicants.

The gang was functioning smoothly until recently when one of the accused, Anita Kumari, who was in a khaki dress, looked nervous while crossing a police team from Town Police station, Banka. As the police approached the “woman cop” to know her credentials, she started fleeing. Anita was overpowered by the cops after a chase, which blew the lid off the fraud.

Town Police station in-charge Shambhu Yadav said the racket was being run from a guest house in Banka. Police said Anita used to introduce herself as a police sub-inspector. Another accused, Aakash, told the police that he had paid Rs 70,000 to Bhola to get the “job”.

Banka Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash told The Indian Express: “They had got registered a trust by the name of ‘Patna Escort Party’ and would tell applicants that they would recruit people to provide escort as per requirement”. The SP said police have evidence of 12 applicants who had paid Rs 70,000 each to get the job and investigations are on.