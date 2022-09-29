scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Row over Bihar Women Development Corporation MD’s reply to girl’s query

The senior IAS officer snubbed a girl student when she asked why the government didn't provide them sanitary pads.

Bihar student asks for sanitary napkins, Bihar student sanitary napkins query, Bihar's Women Development Corporation (WDC), Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAutomated sanitary napkin vending machine

Bihar’s Women Development Corporation (WDC) Managing Director Harjot Kaur Bamhrah came under criticism over the manner she handled questions from girl students during a workshop — Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar — organised jointly by the Unicef and state government in Patna on Tuesday.

The senior IAS officer snubbed a girl student when she asked why the government didn’t provide them sanitary pads. “They (students) will demand jeans, good shoes and finally contraceptives for family planning” was Bamhrah’s response to the girl. When the girl argued that the government was duty-bound to give them certain facilities as politicians seek votes, the IAS officer quipped: “Mat do tum vote, sarkar tumhari hai. Ban jao Pakistan (do not vote, its your government. Become Pakistan). Do you vote in lieu of money or amenities?”

The WDC comes under the Social Welfare Department of the state government and is the nodal agency for implementing welfare schemes for women.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:03:08 am
Next Story

Saradha scam case: HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement