Row over Bihar Women Development Corporation MD’s reply to girl’s query

Bihar’s Women Development Corporation (WDC) Managing Director Harjot Kaur Bamhrah came under criticism over the manner she handled questions from girl students during a workshop — Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar — organised jointly by the Unicef and state government in Patna on Tuesday.

The senior IAS officer snubbed a girl student when she asked why the government didn’t provide them sanitary pads. “They (students) will demand jeans, good shoes and finally contraceptives for family planning” was Bamhrah’s response to the girl. When the girl argued that the government was duty-bound to give them certain facilities as politicians seek votes, the IAS officer quipped: “Mat do tum vote, sarkar tumhari hai. Ban jao Pakistan (do not vote, its your government. Become Pakistan). Do you vote in lieu of money or amenities?”

The WDC comes under the Social Welfare Department of the state government and is the nodal agency for implementing welfare schemes for women.