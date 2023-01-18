RJD issues show-cause notice to MLA Sudhakar Singh over remarks against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to its Ramgarh MLA and former agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh over his remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, directing him to submit his response within 15 days.

According to news agency ANI, Sudhakar Singh had recently slammed CM Kumar over illicit liquor and alleged that there was a “home delivery” service of liquor underway in Bihar. “People say there is spurious liquor in Bihar. But everyone knows that spurious liquor is being delivered to home. If spurious liquor can be delivered to homes, can’t the Bihar government deliver seeds and fertilisers to the homes of farmers? Willpower is needed (for this),” ANI quoted the legislator as saying.

“They said there’s a vast change in Bihar. Where’s that change? Government data is wonderful… people can’t understand if what’s said is actually done… One (mobile) app can’t run properly here and you say you’ll change the state… You’re lying. You say one thing and do something else,” he further said.

Stating that the show-cause notice was being issued to Singh as per the instructions of the national president, the RJD said: “It has come to their notice that once again you have violated the decorum of coalition religion. It was unanimously passed in the RJD national convention that only the respected national president of the party or the honourable Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav are authorised to talk about the issues within the alliance and the top leadership of the involved parties. You have consistently violated this resolution.”

Pointing out that Singh’s statements “continuously strengthen those forces who want to end the advocacy of justice, harmony and equality by trampling the Constitution”, the RJD further mentioned in its notice: “Your objectionable statements are hurting a large section of the country, the state and the RJD.”

“Under Rule-22 of Section-33 of the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s constitution, please give an explanation within 15 days as to why strict disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” the notice signed by party national chief general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui stated.

Some sections of the JD(U) have expressed unhappiness at the failure of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi to discipline Singh, who has frequently targeted CM Kumar.

Singh stepped down from the Cabinet in October after CM Kumar publicly rebuked him over his comments on government policies and a drought-like situation in Bihar.