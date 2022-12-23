scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

‘Told my kids to get jobs, settle abroad,’ says RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui; BJP hits back

Speaking at an event in Bihar last week, the RJD leader highlighted what he believed was a bias against the Muslim community in India.

A former state minister, the RJD leader told his children that they may not be able to “bear the atmosphere" in India. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The BJP’s Bihar unit lashed out at senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui after he said that he had advised his children to get jobs and settle abroad “because the atmosphere in the country is not good”.

Speaking at an event in Bihar last week, the RJD leader highlighted what he believed was a bias against the Muslim community in India. “I have a son who attends Harvard University and a daughter who has passed out from the London School of Economics,” Siddiqui said. “I told my son and daughter to work there (abroad) only, to get citizenship if they can,” he added.

A former state minister, the RJD leader told his children that they may not be able to “bear the atmosphere” in India. “You can only imagine how difficult it is for a person to tell his own children to leave their motherland,” he said.

“Siddiqui’s remarks are anti-India. If he is feeling so stifled, he should give up the privileges he enjoys here as a political leader and move to Pakistan. Nobody will stop him”, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand told PTI.
Siddiqui is a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his utterances are reflective of his party’s culture of Muslim appeasement”, added the BJP leader.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...

A video of the RJD leader speaking at the event organised by Dainik Pyari Urdu last week has since gone viral on social media.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:14:25 pm
Next Story

Gullak 3, Panchayat 2, Delhi Crime 2: How content trumped stars on OTT in 2022, Shubhra Gupta list the best web shows

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close