‘Told my kids to get jobs, settle abroad,’ says RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui; BJP hits back

The BJP’s Bihar unit lashed out at senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui after he said that he had advised his children to get jobs and settle abroad “because the atmosphere in the country is not good”.

Speaking at an event in Bihar last week, the RJD leader highlighted what he believed was a bias against the Muslim community in India. “I have a son who attends Harvard University and a daughter who has passed out from the London School of Economics,” Siddiqui said. “I told my son and daughter to work there (abroad) only, to get citizenship if they can,” he added.

A former state minister, the RJD leader told his children that they may not be able to “bear the atmosphere” in India. “You can only imagine how difficult it is for a person to tell his own children to leave their motherland,” he said.

“Siddiqui’s remarks are anti-India. If he is feeling so stifled, he should give up the privileges he enjoys here as a political leader and move to Pakistan. Nobody will stop him”, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand told PTI.

Siddiqui is a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his utterances are reflective of his party’s culture of Muslim appeasement”, added the BJP leader.

A video of the RJD leader speaking at the event organised by Dainik Pyari Urdu last week has since gone viral on social media.