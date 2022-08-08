scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Amid talks of ‘split’ with BJP, Nitish Kumar calls JD(U) MLAs to Patna

This comes a day after Kumar skipped the meeting of the NITI Aayog governing council by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, putting the BJP on notice over their increasingly fractious alliance.

By: Express Web Desk | Patna |
Updated: August 8, 2022 10:55:45 am
Nitish Kumar has asked all JDU MALs to be in Patna by Monday evening.

Amid speculation of a ‘split’ with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked all MLAs of the JD(U) to be present in Patna by Monday evening. This comes a day after Kumar skipped the meeting of the NITI Aayog governing council by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, putting the BJP on notice over their increasingly fractious alliance. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has called a meeting of its MLAs on Tuesday.

Earlier, claiming plots against the Bihar CM, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh a.k.a Lalan Singh said: “Two conspiracies were hatched against Nitish Kumar in recent times — one the Chirag model of 2020, which was responsible for bringing down our Assembly seats to 43. Another had been in the making and was nipped in the bud.” Singh admitted that by the second, he meant R C P Singh and that the latter had accepted a ministerial berth with the BJP government at the Centre without Nitish’s go-ahead.

RCP Singh had quit the JD(U) on Saturday after being dealt a series of snubs by Nitish Kumar.

Lalan Singh also said the question of whether the two parties (JDU and BJP) would contest together in coming polls was far from settled. “Who knows what will happen tomorrow? Anything can happen to me tomorrow. Why (talk about) 2024 (Lok Sabha polls), ask about 2029?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

Singh’s statement came just a week after the BJP quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah as telling a party meeting in Patna that the BJP and JD(U) would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections together. It was seen as a placatory gesture by the BJP towards Nitish.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 10:44:01 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

2

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement