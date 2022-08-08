Amid talks of ‘split’ with BJP, Nitish Kumar calls JD(U) MLAs to Patna

Amid speculation of a ‘split’ with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked all MLAs of the JD(U) to be present in Patna by Monday evening. This comes a day after Kumar skipped the meeting of the NITI Aayog governing council by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, putting the BJP on notice over their increasingly fractious alliance. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has called a meeting of its MLAs on Tuesday.

Earlier, claiming plots against the Bihar CM, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh a.k.a Lalan Singh said: “Two conspiracies were hatched against Nitish Kumar in recent times — one the Chirag model of 2020, which was responsible for bringing down our Assembly seats to 43. Another had been in the making and was nipped in the bud.” Singh admitted that by the second, he meant R C P Singh and that the latter had accepted a ministerial berth with the BJP government at the Centre without Nitish’s go-ahead.

RCP Singh had quit the JD(U) on Saturday after being dealt a series of snubs by Nitish Kumar.

Lalan Singh also said the question of whether the two parties (JDU and BJP) would contest together in coming polls was far from settled. “Who knows what will happen tomorrow? Anything can happen to me tomorrow. Why (talk about) 2024 (Lok Sabha polls), ask about 2029?”

Singh’s statement came just a week after the BJP quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah as telling a party meeting in Patna that the BJP and JD(U) would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections together. It was seen as a placatory gesture by the BJP towards Nitish.