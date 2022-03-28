RJD, CPI(ML) MLAs tear ‘Kashmir Files’ tickets inside Bihar Assembly, Congress MLAs refuse tickets

Legislators of the RJD and CPI(ML) on Monday tore the tickets of the movie ‘Kashmir Files’ inside the Bihar Assembly, which led to ruckus forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House in the first half. At the same time, the Congress MLAs did not accept the tickets made available by the BJP at Vidhan Sabha reception. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present in the House when the tickets were torn.

CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam said later, “Kashmir Files tickets symbolise hatred as the film vilifies Muslims. We will not allow anyone to vitiate communal harmony in Bihar.” The CPI(ML) has 12 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly.

Bihar Deputy CM and Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad had invited all MLAs to watch the film, declared tax-free by the state government, on Monday evening. The tickets were offered free of cost.

However, a majority of the BJP and JD(U) legislators watched the film at a theatre near Gandhi Maidan on Monday evening.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said, “Why does the government not show us films on unemployment and issues of common people’s interest? They want to further their communal agenda by showcasing a film like ‘Kashmir Files.’ We criticise CM Nitish Kumar for falling into the BJP trap.”

BJP spokesperson Santosh Pathak however said, “The film has shown bare facts of Kashmir. RJD, CPI (ML) and Congress do not want to see the truth because these parties have done politics of forming governments, not building the nation. We condemn the behaviour of legislators who tore the film tickets in the Assembly. If they wanted to show opposition, they would not have accepted the film tickets.”