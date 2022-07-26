Results pending for months, Magadh University students march to Raj Bhavan in Patna

Nearly a hundred students of Magadh University (MU) met Raj Bhavan officials on Tuesday and urged that the results of about half-a-dozen courses in undergraduate, postgraduate and vocational courses be declared at the earliest.

Although officials at the Governor’s House took note of the students’ grievances, they were not given any assurance on dates of announcement of results, which have been delayed by six months to one year.

The Governor is the chancellor of MU, a state university with more than 2 lakh students in its 129 constituent and affiliated colleges.

Nikhil Kumar, a PG student in Chemistry (2017-19 session) at the university, told The Indian Express: “About a hundred students took out a silent march towards Raj Bhavan. Four students were allowed to meet Raj Bhavan joint secretary Pravin Kumar Gupta, who gave us a patient hearing and said they will soon meet top MU officials.”

Nikhil’s batch had expected the results by May or June this year for a session already delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Preeti Nandini, an education activist, said, “Students have moved from pillar to post, seeking their results. We hope our efforts have some impact on the MU system”.

Corruption cases being faced by the university brass, including vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who is absconding since since November 2021, are seen as the main reason for the delay in declaration of results.

Prasad has been absconding after the state vigilance unit (SVU) charged him with corruption last year. The Patna High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea in May. Prasad is accused of financial irregularities in the purchase of OMR sheets, answer books and library books worth several lakhs.

In December 2021, the SVU had arrested MU registrar Pushpendra Kumar Verma, proctor Jainandan Prasad and library in-charge Prof Binod Kumar for allegedly conniving with the V-C in the purported corrupt activities. The three varsity officials are currently out on bail.