Bihar: Result delay affects hundreds of students as corruption taint cripples top offices in Magadh University

The results of at least half-a-dozen undergraduate and vocational courses offered by Bodhgaya-based Magadh University (MU) are pending for six months to one year, thus jeopardising the career of hundreds of students. The main reason behind the delay is corruption cases being faced by the varsity top-brass, including the vice-chancellor who is absconding since since November 2021.

Founded in 1962, MU offers 704 courses across 13 undergraduate, post-graduate and other streams. It has 44 constituent colleges and 85 institutes are affiliated to it. The university has over two-lakh students and over 2,000 teachers.

MU’s vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad has been absconding since November 2021 after the state vigilance unit (SVU) charged him with corruption. The Patna High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea in May. The V-C is accused of financial irregularities in the purchase of OMR sheets, answer books and library books worth several lakhs of rupees. The SVU had seized Rs 90 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth Rs 7.5 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh during raids at Prasad’s premises.

In December 2021, the SVU had arrested MU Registrar Pushpendra Kumar Verma, and Proctor Jainandan Prasad, library in-charge Prof Binod Kumar for allegedly conniving with V-C Prasad. The three varsity officials are currently out on bail.

A delegation of MU students on Tuesday made an unsuccessful bid to meet Chancellor-cum-Governor Ohagu Chauhan. The students now plan a march from Magadh University to Raj Bhavan soon.

Preeti Nandini, an activist, told The Indian Express: “MU has been without management for sometime now. There is no top official who could be consulted on the status of pending results. The fate of hundreds of students is hanging in balance.”

The results which are pending include part-II of 2018-21 session, the examination of which was conducted in October 2021; part-I of 2019-22 session (exams held in November last year); part-III of 2018-21 vocational courses (exams held in October last year); second-year result of Bachelor of Education (2019-21, examination held in December last year); and first-year Bachelor of Education (2020-22, examination held last December). Besides, the final result of Bachelor of Library Science (examination held in October 2021) is pending, Nandini said.

A delegation of students had met Bihar Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary last month.

Choudhary told reporters on Monday: “We have received multiple grievances from Magadh University students. We have decided to send a team to the university soon and review and assess the situation.” A Raj Bhavan official said there had been no word yet on appointing a new V-C. Patliputra University, Patna, V-C RK Singh has been given additional charge of the MU.