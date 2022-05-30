Will work to strengthen JD(U), leave decision on my resignation to PM Narendra Modi: Steel Minister RCP Singh

A day after being denied renomination to Rajya Sabha, senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Union Steel Minister RCP Singh Monday said he respected the decision of the party. Reiterating that he had become a Union minister with the consent of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) leader said he would now like to contribute toward strengthening the party.

RCP Singh added that he would soon seek time to meet the prime minister as his Rajya Sabha term is slated to come to an end on July 7. Asked if he would tender his resignation as minister, RCP Singh said: “I leave it to the PM who has discretion over such matters.”

RCP Singh told reporters in Patna that he enjoyed good relations with party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh as well. “Whenever Nitish Kumar would call me, I would be present. I would like to work for the organisation… There are several wings in the organisation that can be rebuilt and strengthened,” said the minister.

“Even though the BJP has a majority of its own, it still valued its ally and requested us to join the Union cabinet,” said RCP Singh, adding that Nitish Kumar would continue to be with the NDA.

Asked if Nitish Kumar can become the prime minister, the steel minister said: “One needs numbers to become PM. We are a small party. What is our number?”

RCP Singh said he was not upset with the party’s decision to not renominate him. “I have a 25-year-long association with Nitish Kumar… I have worked for the JD(U) for a long time, moving from villages to villages,” he added.