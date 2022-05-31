scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

RCP does not need to resign as minister right now: Nitish Kumar

Nitish’s remarks come on a day Singh, in an attempt to deny rumours of a schism in his relation with the JD(U) chief, said he respects the party's decision and reiterated that he had become Union minister with due consent from Nitish.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
Updated: May 31, 2022 2:39:45 am
JDU leader Khiru Mahto and BJP leaders Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel after filing their nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections as CM Nitish Kumar looks on, in Patna on Monday. (PTI)

A day after the JD(U) denied Union Minister of State for Steel and senior party leader R C P Singh nomination for a third shot at Rajya Sabha, leading to speculation that he will now have to quit from the Union ministry, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said Singh does not need to resign as Union minister ahead of the expiry of his tenure.

Nitish’s remarks come on a day Singh, in an attempt to deny rumours of a schism in his relation with the JD(U) chief, said he respects the party’s decision and reiterated that he had become Union minister with due consent from Nitish.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Singh also said he would now like to work for strengthening the party.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key – May 30, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Mission Karamyogi’ t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 30, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Mission Karamyogi’ t...
Explained: Mona Lisa — widely loved, frequently attackedPremium
Explained: Mona Lisa — widely loved, frequently attacked
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
More Premium Stories >>

Singh told reporters in Patna that he had good relationships with party national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh or Lalan Singh as well. “Whenever Nitish Kumar would call me, I would be present. I would like to work for organisation…. There are several wings in the organisation that can be rebuilt and strengthened,” said Singh.

Asked if Nitish Kumar is a PM material, Singh said: “One needs number to become PM. We are a small party. What is our number?”

RCP Singh said he had not been upset with anyone. “I have a long association (25 years) with Nitish Kumar….I have worked for JD (U) for a long time, moving from villages to villages,” said Singh.

Read |Will work to strengthen JD(U), leave decision on my resignation to PM Narendra Modi: Steel Minister RCP Singh

The JD(U) has fielded its Jharkhand unit chief Khiru Mahto while the BJP has considered Satish Chandra Dubey for a second consecutive term besides giving ticket to its Bihar unit secretary Shambhu Sharan Patel.

Read |RCP Singh not the first, Nitish has shown others who’s the boss

Nitish asserted that Mahto’s candidature has caused no bitterness with RCP Singh, who “has always been given many important responsibilities, including two consecutive Parliament terms. He has been getting recognition since the days he was an IAS officer.”

Singh’s Rajya Sabha tenure will end in July this year.

“His tenure in Parliament is far from over. The elections are being held before time. There is no need to think of resignation right now,” the CM remarked in Patna.

Nitish, however, dodged queries about future prospects of Singh as also of JD(U) which may be left with no representation at the Centre.

“These things will be thought about at a later stage,” he remarked. —i

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement