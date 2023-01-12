Farmers torch vehicles at thermal plant site in Buxar, 12 cops injured

A mob of villagers on Wednesday attacked Chausa thermal power plant and torched about half-a-dozen vehicles, hours after Buxar police allegedly beat up farmers during a midnight raid. About a dozen policemen were injured as the rampaging farmers clashed with them, it is learnt.

About 50 farmers of Banarpur village whose land was acquired for the SJVN plant had been sitting on a protest for the past two months outside the plant site seeking better compensation. One of the protesting farmers, Narendra Tiwari, told the police that a team from Mufassil police station came to his house around midnight on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and started beating up his family members, including women. The police also arrested three persons from the house. The family later released a video of the incident which was widely circulated on social media.

The police action angered the villagers who attacked the plant on Wednesday morning and torched about half-a-dozen vehicles, a cabin, and some machines. Over a dozen policemen were injured in the clash with the villagers.

The situation, however, was brought under control by Wednesday afternoon with additional deployment of forces.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said: “We are looking into all aspects of the incident; taking versions of both sides. But the priority is to keep the situation under control.”

Buxar District Magistrate (DM) Aman Sameer, however, said: “The video of the alleged police high-handedness is not the full truth. Police had gone to Banarpur village after receiving inputs that some miscreants were misleading farmers who were protesting peacefully till Tuesday morning. The miscreants had provoked some labourers to join the protest. As the plant gate was blocked on Monday, the company lodged a complaint. When the police went to enquire in the evening, stones were pelted at them. The police then conducted raids at midnight.”

The DM said that farmers were given compensation for their acquired land as per the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act. “I met them thrice in the recent past. Still, if they have any issue, they can appeal against the rates as per government norms,” said the DM.

DIG (Shahabad range) N C Jha, however, said: “The night incident of police highhandedness as seen in the video is regrettable. We are identifying the errant policemen seen in video and are taking action against them.” Asked if the police had any evidence of villagers pelting stones at them, the Jha said: “This is what the police team said.” On how a policeman, who was transferred out of the district eight months ago was part of the raiding team, the DIG said, “We are taking action against him. He is being immediately relieved from the district.”

The 1,320-MW Buxar thermal power plant is a coal-based plant that has been under construction in Chausa since 2013. The SJVN had signed an MoU with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited and Bihar Infrastructure Limited. Larsen and Toubro Limited has got the contract for construction of the plant at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore. The plant is likely to start functioning this year.