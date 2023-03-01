Father of Bihar soldier who died in Galwan held: Rajnath Singh condemns arrest, DGP forms team to probe incident

Defence minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday condemned the arrest and alleged manhandling of of the father of a soldier who had died fighting Chinese troops during the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020, sources told news agency ANI.

Raj Kapoor Singh, the father of Late Jay Kishore Singh, was arrested on February 28 and allegedly manhandled by the Bihar police over a dispute linked to the soldier’s memorial.

According to sources, Rajnath Singh spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and expressed his displeasure over the arrest.

The Bihar Director General of Police has constituted a team to investigate the matter. The Bihar Police, in a statement, said: “If any police officer or personnel is found guilty in this case, action will be taken against them.”

Although the CCTV footage of the incident showed Singh being forcibly taken away by the cops to the Jandaha police station, the police officials denied the allegations.

Singh was arrested after his neighbour, Harinath Ram, the owner of 25 kathas (0.78 acre) of land next to the soldier’s memorial, filed an FIR on February 23 and alleged that the structure had been built “without any government permission”. The Indian Express had reported that the 10 feetx10 feet memorial, partially built in February last year by erecting the bust of the soldier on the piece of land, was done in the presence of government officials. Additionally, Singh had raised walls around the soldier’s bust last December.

He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience causing danger to human life), 323 (causing hurt voluntarily), 504 (causing public disturbance) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, besides provisions of the SC/ST Act.