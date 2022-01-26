Gaya: Aspirants protesting against Railways exam set train compartment on fire

Even as protests against the Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) competitive examinations continued for the third consecutive day, the agitating students on Wednesday set on fire a train compartment in Gaya. The protesters also allegedly pelted stones at the police in Jehanabad and tried to obstruct the movement of trains in Bhagalpur.

Amid protests, the Railways Ministry has decided to put on hold its recruitment drives and formed a committee that will talk to the protesters.

In Gaya, as cops tried to disperse the protesters, some of them set the train compartment on fire. The train was stationary and empty at that time, and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesting students had torched a train compartment at Ara.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon told The Indian Express, “An FIR has been filed against six coaching institutes and 150 unidentified people. So far, we have arrested eight persons (including functionaries of some coaching institutes) in this regard.”

As protests also continued in places across Patna, DM Chandrashekhar Singh told reporters, “We have identified some coaching institutions which are provoking students to protest. We are also keeping a tab on some other such coaching centres.”

Most of these coaching centres are based in old Patna.