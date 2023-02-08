scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Prohibitory orders in Bihar’s Saran over youth’s death; SIT formed

Six people have been arrested so far. Police said the incident was a fallout of the fight between two groups of different castes.

A SIT has been set up to look into the incident. (Representational/File)

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Manjhi and Ekma blocks in Saran district of Bihar and suspended Internet services after the death of an upper caste youth who allegedly died of assault on Saturday.

Six people have been arrested so far. Police said the incident was a fallout of the fight between two groups of different castes. A SIT has been set up to look into the incident. The deceased has been identified as Amitesh Kumar Singh. Police, said Amitesh and two others were beaten up allegedly by local leader Vijay Rai and his associates in Mubarakpur village.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Police linked the attack to the murder of Rai’s father a few years ago allegedly by Rajputs.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 01:38 IST
