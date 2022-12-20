Prohibition enforcement biggest challenge for new Bihar DGP R S Bhatti

Enforcement of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, reining in the sand mafia and maintaining law and order will be the biggest challenges for Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, who has been appointed as the new Bihar director general of police (DGP).

A 1990 batch Bihar cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Bhatti is known as an upright and tough officer who was instrumental in arresting strongman politician Mohammed Shahabuddin from Delhi in November 2005.

Bhatti, who comes from Punjab, had been on central deputation working as an additional DGP with Border Security Force (Eastern Command in Delhi). He will succeed the 1988 batch IPS officer SK Singhal, who retired on Monday. Bhatti was preferred over 1989 batch IPS officer Alok Raj because of his excellent track record in Bihar and he will have enough time on hand as he is set to retire only in September 2025.

Bhatti comes as Bihar DGP at a time when the Nitish Kumar-led government is under the pump for the Saran hooch tragedy, in which at least 75 persons died. A senior IPS officer said: “The biggest challenge for the new DGP is to launch a crackdown on liquor traders, manufacturers, distributors and suppliers and also find out if they enjoy political support. A proliferating parallel economy of illicit liquor, involving youth, women and children, needs to be busted.”

Bhatti was an obvious choice for Nitish Kumar as he had dealt with several tricky cases during his stint as additional SP, Barh; City SP, Patna; SP, Gopalganj; and DIG, Saran. As a probation officer in Naugachia in 1990, he was instrumental in arresting the dreaded gangster Kesho Kuear. As Barh ASP, he arrested Dalip Singh from Patna’s Bailey Road when the politician had come to attend the Assembly session.

Bhatt was brought back from central deputation in 2005 and posted as Saran DIG. He formed a team under SI Gouri Kumari from Siwan to lead a clandestine operation for arresting Mohammed Shahabuddin from New Delhi. After his arrest, Shahabuddin was brought to Bihar and made to face a special trial from the Siwan jail. He was convicted in over half a dozen cases. Shahabuddin died of Covid complications in New Delhi last year.

Former chief minister Lalu Prasad had also called Bhatti, then Gopalganj SP, from his leave to solve the kidnapping of a doctor’s son in Chhapra on the insistence of a delegation of doctors. Bhatti returned to duty and had been successful in arresting the kidnappers’ gang from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

When CPI (Marxist) MLA Ajit Sarkar was killed in Purnia, then chief minister Rabri Devi posted Bhatti as Purnia SP to control the law and order situation. Bhatti also served the Central Bureau of Investigation, Airport Authority of India, besides the BSF during his central deputation. As DG of the Bihar Military Police before his current central deputation, he had been instrumental in preparing the draft of the Bihar Special Military Police, which replaced the BMP.

The only question is whether Bhatti gets the freedom to work on his plans without any political interventions.