Presidential polls: Bihar CM Nitish extends support to Droupadi Murmu candidature

Putting all speculations to rest, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday welcomed the candidature of National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The Bihar CM said PM Narendra Modi had called him to inform the decision.

The BJP Tuesday announced the name of former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as NDA’s candidate for the Presidential election which is slated to be held on July 18.

“We express happiness at the candidature of Droupadi Murmu for President of India. She is a tribal woman and it is a matter of great happiness that a tribal woman is the candidate for the highest position in the country. She performed well as a minister in the Orissa government and her role as Jharkhand governor was also commendable,” Nitish Kumar said in a statement..

The JD(U) leader’s statement attains significance as Nitish had voted in favour of UPA’s Presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjee in 2012 while he was in the NDA, and in 2017 had voted for the BJP’s pick Ram Nath Kovind even as his party was a part of the Grand Alliance.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh or Lalan Singh said the party has always worked for women empowerment. “We welcome and support Murmu’s candidature. Her victory is a foregone conclusion,” he said.