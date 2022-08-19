scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Prashant Kishor launches online poll on the new government headed by Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor launched an online poll on his official Twitter handle, asking users to vote yes or no, to his query, in Hindi.

Political strategist and Jan Suraj Abhiyan chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference, in Samastipur. (PTI Photo)

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday sought a feedback from Twitterati on the latest term in office of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with whom he has had a long collaboration.

Kishor launched an online poll on his official Twitter handle, asking users to vote yes or no, to his query, in Hindi.

“This is the sixth experiment (prayog) by Nitish Kumar in the last 10 years towards government formation. Do you think, this time, the people of Bihar stand to benefit?”, asked Kishor.

The founder of IPAC, a political consultancy group, who has given up his previous avatar to carry out a campaign “Jan Suraaj”, which could evolve into a Bihar-centric political party, has been skeptical of the new formation that has come into being with Kumar dumping the BJP and joining the “Mahagathbandhan” comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Kishor, who had played a key role in the previous “Mahagathbandhan” which came into being in 2015 but came apart within a couple of years, has been raising doubts over the durability of the gigantic, seven-party coalition.

He has been of the view that the Grand Alliance could, at the most, survive till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but was likely to unravel before assembly elections that would be due a year later.

While refraining from BJP’s “return of jungle raj” chorus, Kishor has nonetheless advised caution in assessing the new coalition’s impact on national politics.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 04:39:41 pm
Next Story

Nitish as opposition’s prime ministerial face an option if other parties want: JD(U) president

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
'Example of sabka prayas': PM as Goa becomes first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’

'Example of sabka prayas': PM as Goa becomes first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Buying a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, with 5G support

Buying a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, with 5G support

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement