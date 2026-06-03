A police recruitment exam, a coaching centre rivalry, and a late-night attack on Patna’s Khan Sir centre

Students stage a protest after a coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones, in Patna, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)
The director of a Patna-based coaching institute is among three people arrested in connection with an attack at Khan Global Studies Coaching Institute in the city’s Musallahpur area, police said on Wednesday. The coaching centre that was vandalised is run by educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’.
“The FIR names Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, along with Prince, Abhishek and Gaurav, and also includes 15 to 20 unidentified persons,” Rajesh Ranjan, City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-1, said. The named accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court for judicial custody proceedings.
On the motive behind the incident, he said “no specific allegation” had been made by the complainant. However, preliminary information suggests tensions may have arisen between the two coaching institutes following recent claims about candidates’ success in the Bihar police constable recruitment examination.
Ranjan said Khan Coaching had reportedly claimed that a large number of successful candidates had been trained at the institute and had recently organised a celebratory feast for successful aspirants.
“It is being suggested that there may have been some resentment or jealousy between the two coaching institutes over these developments. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge,” Ranjan said.
Khan had also linked the incident to the recent Bihar Police recruitment examination results, claiming that thousands of students from his institute had been selected. He said a felicitation programme had been organised for the successful candidates and alleged that, afterwards, some individuals came to the institute and threatened that it would be “blown up” within two days.
The incident took place around 10.10 pm on June 2 under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan police station. Initial information indicated stone-pelting, vandalism and firing had taken place at the coaching centre.
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CCTV footage from the institute and nearby locations, as well as conversations with local residents, however, did not provide evidence of any firing.
Police said the footage showed 15 to 20 individuals allegedly associated with Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute involved in the attack.
Ranjan said the group allegedly damaged a hoarding installed by Khan Coaching Centre at a street corner near the institute and hurled bricks and stones towards the premises.
Police said the footage shows the coaching centre’s guard being physically assaulted and struck with a brick. “A guard employed at the coaching centre, Chun Chun, was assaulted. He sustained a head injury and was sent to PMCH for treatment, where he is currently undergoing medical care,” Ranjan said.
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FIR sections pertain to attempt to murder, rioting, mischief, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, act endangering life or personal safety of others, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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