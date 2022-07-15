PFI, RSS comparison row: Patna SSP says ‘selective interpretation’ as BJP steps up heat for his removal

Amid the clamour for his removal over comparing PFI’s training style with that of the RSS, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Friday said his statement was based on what was there “on record, as part of our investigations” while asserting that the controversy stemmed from a “selective interpretation”. The state police headquarters on Friday sought an explanation from the SSP even as cops raided the Subzi Bagh office of the PFI in Patna.

SSP Dhillon told The Indian Express: “The modus operandi of Phulwari PFI module for propagation of ideology and mobilisation as documented in the seized literature and as explained in the interrogation report, was clearly told to the media. The statement was a reproduction of the facts adduced during the investigation.”

Even as JD(U) was silent on the issue, senior BJP leaders, including former Bihar deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, criticised the SSP for his remarks. Bihar Panchayati Raj minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary demanded immediate removal of Dhillon. “We request the CM to remove the SSP for comparing a nationalist and social organisation like RSS with the PFI,” Choudhary said. Bihar OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand said: “We are appalled at the way the SSP has been defending his statement. It shows lack of his training to deal with sensitive matters and how to refrain from objectionable remarks. We reiterate demand for the his removal.”

On Thursday, former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had said: “Patna SSP should immediately withdraw his statement on comparing a nationalist organisation like RSS with the PFI that has been conspiring to make India a Islamic country. The SSP’s remarks are condemnable.”

Former Union minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also condemned the SSP’s remarks. “Now that the police headquarters has taken a note, apt action should be taken in this regard,” he said.

Senior JD (U) leader and minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary, however, said: “I do not know the exact context of SSP’s remarks and some BJP leaders’ reaction to it. The RSS has been attacked in the past. Several people who had once criticised RSS are now Union ministers,” he said.

Man arrested for link with Gazwa-e-Hind

In a related case, Patna Police on Friday filed a separate FIR and arrested one Marguv Mohammed Danish, aka Tahir, of Phulwari Sharif, Patna, under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 505 1(B) (committing offence against state), 153 A (committing offence in place of worship), and also IT Act provisions. A press release from the police said 26-year-old Danish’s family was from Gaya and some members of his family had been living in Jaranchi. The police allegedly detected Danish’s association with Gajwa-e-Hind, an Islamic mission, through WhatsApp, e-mail and Facebook since 2016. One Faizan, one of the admins of Gazwa-e-Hind Whatsapp group, was in regular contact with him, police said.