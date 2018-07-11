Patna: Two Maoists arrested for demanding Rs 5 crore ‘levy’ from construction firm

Additional SP (Operations) Anil Kumar said Rakesh and Satyendra were arrested from near Danapur railway station and Rajiv Nagar area, respectively. (Representational Image) Additional SP (Operations) Anil Kumar said Rakesh and Satyendra were arrested from near Danapur railway station and Rajiv Nagar area, respectively. (Representational Image)

Two Maoists of banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been arrested for demanding Rs 5 crore ‘levy’ from a construction company that has bagged a contract worth Rs 50 crore for constructing a barrage over Morhar river of Masaurhi, 25 km from Patna in Bihar.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Tharthari village of Nalanda and Satyendra Yadav, a resident of Belaganj, Gaya. Police said the two had been in contact with top PLFI leaders, Ganesh Shanker and Sonu Singh, currently lodged in Biharsharif jail, and Abhishek Jaiswal, who has been at large.

Additional SP (Operations) Anil Kumar said Rakesh and Satyendra were arrested from near Danapur railway station and Rajiv Nagar area, respectively. A case had been lodged against the two at Masaurhi police station on 21 May for demanding Rs 5 crore from construction company contractor Arun Kumar.

The ASP (Operations) said, “One of the two used to send threats to the contractor on his two WhatsApp number saying PLFI needed its cut, since it was of Rs 50 Crore project. The accused would also send images of AK-47 on WhatsApp to terrorise the contractor. He would also make audio and video calls to the contractor to demand levy. The duo had recently received training at Gumla, Ranchi from Abhishek Jaiswal, also known as Chuhwa”. The ASP said the adequate police deployment would be provided at upcoming barrage site.

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd