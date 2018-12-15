Toggle Menu
Suspended RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav convicted in minor rape case

There had been 22 witnesses from prosecution and 15 from defence. The case was filed against Yadav on February 9, 2016. Yadav, who had been suspended from the party, was lodged in jail.

Case was filed against Raj Ballabh Yadav on February 9, 2016. (File)

A Patna court on Saturday convicted RJD Nawada MLA Rajballabh Yadav in connection with rape of a minor in February 2016. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on December 21.

A special judge of MP-MLA court, Parshuram Yadav, found Yadav and five others guilty of raping a minor in Nalanda. The court had reserved its verdict after hearing both sides on December 4.

